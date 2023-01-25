A section of students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus on January 21, 2023, prompting the university authorities to seek a report. The university administration stated that no prior notice or permission was taken before the event.



"On receiving the information, the security team and the Dean, Students’ Welfare rushed to the venue and requested the organizers to stop the screening of the documentary. However, the organizers did not accede to this request and continued the screening of the documentary in presence of few students," Devesh Nigam, Registrar of the university said in a statement on Tuesday, January 24.



The university also said that as per the prescribed procedure, any student organisation desiring to hold an event on the university campus must obtain prior permission from the authority through the Dean, Students’ Welfare. "In this case, no prior permission was obtained which is a violation of the existing norms. Though the event passed off peacefully, the University has asked for the report on the event for taking further necessary action," the statement by the administration said.



The documentary was screened by a group of students under the banner Fraternity Movement - HCU unit, on the campus of the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), as per a report by PTI. A police official on January 24 said they have so far not received any complaint over the matter. The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary India: The Modi Question.