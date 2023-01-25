Police in Rachakonda have broken up a fraudulent educational certificate operation in Chaitanyapuri and arrested seven individuals, including three suppliers and four recipients of fake certificates. The prime suspect, identified as Akula Ravi Avinash, is accused of forging engineering, degree, and intermediate certificates and selling them to individuals seeking to study or work abroad or in private companies in India. A case has been registered at the Chaitanyapuri police station, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



Police have arrested four individuals, including Ravi, for their involvement in a fraudulent educational certificate operation. One of Ravi's agents, named Chinthakayala Venkateshwarlu, approached Ravi and expressed interest in joining the illegal racket. Venkateshwarlu was identified as the correspondent of two private colleges, Vignan Junior College and Balaji Degree College, in Himayath Nagar and Moinabad.



He closed the colleges due to financial losses, and later joined Ravi in supplying forged documents, including Consolidated Memorandum of Marks, Provisional Certificates, Memorandum of Marks, Transcript Reports, Faculty of Engineering Certificates, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Science, and various types of empty certificates with stamps and signatures, according to police.



The suspects are charged with providing forged documents at a cost of 3 to 3.5 lakhs to nearly 100 college dropout students who were seeking employment and higher education opportunities abroad. While the main suspect remains at large, police are actively searching for him. Additionally, teams are identifying individuals who obtained the fake documents, according to a report by The New Indian Express.