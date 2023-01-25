About two Class X students have been accused of murdering their friend and disposing of his body near a railway track, according to police statements on January 25. An investigating officer revealed that the three boys had gone to the station to view Maruti Suzuki containers, as reported by PTI.



The victim, a Class X student, died from electrocution while attempting to climb a container, according to police reports. The victim's father filed a murder complaint at the government railway police station after the victim failed to return home on January 23rd, the day he left with the two accused.



The friends have provided inconsistent statements during questioning and CCTV footage reportedly shows the victim going with his friends, as stated in the complaint. The victim's body was found in bushes near the railway track on January 24th, as reported by the accused duo.



Additionally, "I have doubts that both the friends of my son dumped the body after murdering my son," he added in the complaint. "We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said government railway police station SHO Ramphal, as stated in a report by PTI.