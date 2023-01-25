Several students at a girls' school in Jhilmil Colony fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal on Tuesday, January 24, according to the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA). No official statement has been released by the school or government in response to this report, as per a report by PTI.



GSTA claimed that several students vomited after consuming the meal and were rushed to the hospital thereafter. Giving more details, GSTA Secretary General Ajay Veer Yadav said, "Some students in Jhilmil Colony's Girls School fell sick after consuming the mid-day meal on Tuesday. Action should be taken against those involved in the preparation of the meal for negligence." Further, he added that "The Education Department must intervene in the matter."



To note, there are several cases in many states where school students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals provided by the government. Similarly, on January 9, Monday, the students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block, West Bengal were hospitalised after consuming their midday meal provided by the government. As per reports, a snake was found in the meals provided by the government. In this regard, "All the children were immediately rushed to the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital after they fell ill," the staff said.



Giving more details, the officials said that around 20 among the 53 students present in the school ate the midday meal. And the horrific incident came to light when a school staff member, who cooked the meal, claimed that she found a snake in one of the containers that contained the lentils. Further speaking about this, Headmaster Nimai Chandra Dey, said, "Two women were cooking. Chameli Bagdi was serving the food. She saw a snake while serving lentils. One or two of them had just put it in their mouth. After they saw the snake, everyone was asked to stop eating," as stated in a report by ANI.