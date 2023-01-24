The Supreme Court will hear the matter pertaining to the issues being faced by Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine tomorrow, January 25. In the last hearing on December 9, the court had requested the Centre to consider the students' situation and come up with a solution, citing it was a "human problem".

"If no solution is found at this stage, their careers will be left in the lurch and their families will be put at sufferance. Though we find this is a fit case wherein some solution must be evolved by the experts in the field, we refrain from issuing any directions. However, we request the Union of India, i.e the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home in consultation with the National Medical Commissions to find a solution to address this human problem. We are sure that the Union of India will give due importance to our suggestion and find out a solution so that the career of students," a part of the judgement stated, EdexLive had earlier reported.

So far, around 1,100 Indian students are currently in Ukraine though most of those pursuing medical education in that country have returned, the government told Lok Sabha on December 9. Replying to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said the Indian embassy in Kyiv had issued an advisory on October 25 asking all Indian citizens to immediately leave Ukraine by available means, as stated in a report by PTI.