Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha, stating that it has helped students boost their self-confidence, manage stress, and maintain physical and mental well-being. The sixth edition of the event will take place on January 26 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, as per a report by ANI.



Addressing a press conference, the Education Minister said, "Total of 38 lakh participants have registered for PPC 2023 and Almost 16 lakh students of the state board have participated in the Pareeksha pe Charcha event this year. To make the PPC 2023 a national-level event, 102 students from across the country will represent different states in the event. 80 finalists from NCERT's Kala Utsav will also be present on the occasion."



Giving more details, the minister said the ministry has received nearly 20 lakh questions which are being analysed by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training). Further, he added that the participating students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, and Prime Minister's museum to make them acquainted with our rich legacy. "Students will be a part of the January 26 parade at India Gate, will be engaged in Pareeksha pe Charcha on Jan 27 and will visit the Kartavya path, war memorial, Rajghat, Atal Samadhi Sthal and PMO on Jan 28. They will be our guests for beating the retreat on Jan 29," he said.



Additionally, he also spoke about the importance of Pariksha Pe Charcha in helping students beat exam stress, strengthening Pariksha Pe Charcha as a mass movement and the quantum jump in student participation this year. In this context, he said, "This unique and popular initiative by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi has enhanced students' self-confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit." Pareeksha pe Charcha has become an institution in itself, he added.



PM's meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with students, teachers, and parents at the upcoming 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Registrations for the event opened on November 25, 2022, and closed on December 30, 2022.



According to the Ministry of Education, registrations for the event in 2023 have more than doubled compared to the previous year, with 38.8 lakh participants (31.24 lakh students, 5.6 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents) registered. Additionally, students from 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have also registered for the event, according to an Education Ministry official.