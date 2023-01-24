With NEET PG 2023 approaching nearer, the stress levels are skyrocketing for aspirants. Added to this is the commotion over the postponement of the exam. While students and parents are demanding it, various doctors' associations are in talks with the authorities to negotiate a postponement.

"The issue is of utmost importance as January 27 is the last date to fill up the form," says Dr Lakshya Mittal, Vice-President of UDFA (United Doctors' Front Association). He points out that several students reach out to him on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram and WhatsApp, sharing heartwarming stories and asking for clarification on the postponement.

In some of the messages shared with EdexLive by Dr Mittal, students want to know for sure if NEET PG can be postponed, so that they can deactivate their social media accounts and focus on their studies. In other messages, a few students have confessed to taking anti-depressant drugs, while some have expressed their anxiety and the pressure they are going through. "I have shared only about 30-40 messages, but I receive many more on a daily basis. With such texts, the issue has become very sensitive now," the UDFA VP said.

He added that UDFA is in talks with the government, but the authorities are not ready to consider the students' requests. "We were told that a meeting with the officials can only take place only after the ongoing Pariksha pe Charcha programme. This is not justified, as the students' concerns are much more important than the programme," Dr Mittal states.

Meanwhile, FAIMA (Federation of India Medical Association), has drafted a letter to Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today, January 24, to consider postponing the exam. The letter highlights that if the exam is conducted on the scheduled date (March 5), about 10,000 students will be ineligible for the exam, as they will not have completed their internship. Additionally, many students who participated in the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2022 counselling, which ended on January 10, 2023, would find it time-crunching to study for the 2023 exam.

The letter also mentions that since the government had considered a postponement for NEET PG in 2021 and 2022, "FAIMA suggests with a genuine humble request for a similar step that can be considered this year in order to make many potential ineligible candidates eligible for NEET PG 2023."

It adds, "FAIMA requests the concerned authority to kindly consider the request and do the needful by postponing the exam by 2-3 months and re-consideration of eligibility criteria of interns to make them eligible for NEET PG 2023." Further, UDFA in a press release, asks that the internship cut-off date should be advanced to July 31 from the current June 30, and the exam should be postponed for the sake of the mental health of students.

However, now that a postponement is not in sight, the experts advise students to focus on their studies and keep calm. Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman of FAIMA has shared a tweet on these lines.