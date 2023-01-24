A 17-year-old girl student in Karnataka's Viayapura district On Tuesday, January 24, committed suicide due to her dislike of the science subject. According to police, the student, identified as Padmavathi, was a resident of Komalapoora in Lingasugur taluk and was enrolled in a private college in Nagarabetta, as per a report by IANS.



Giving more details, the report said the student had hung herself in the bathroom. When she did not come out for long, the students and staff peeped inside and informed the police. Following this, the police recovered a death note from the deceased, which read, "My apologies. I don't like the science subject and hence ending my life."



The incident had taken place on Monday, January 23. Additionally, the Muddebihal police, who have taken up the investigations are gathering information on what exactly led the girl to take the extreme decision.



Recently, in another incident, a girl student of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building on the campus early Saturday, January 21. Anjali (22) allegedly died by jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel building. A native of Haryana, Anjali, was pursuing MA in English at EFLU, a central university located near the Osmania University campus, as stated in a report by IANS.



Although the reason for the student's extreme step was not known, police suspect that family problems may be the reason for the suicide, as per the IANS report. Police were also trying to find out if the student has left a suicide note. Her family in Haryana was informed, a police officer said.



Recent cases

A suicide case was reported in Maharashtra on January 17 when a 21-year-old MBBS student who was studying in the government medical college in Latur in the state was found hanging in her hostel room. A student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ranchi was also found dead, hanging in a hostel on the same day, January 17. The death is being investigated as a murder, as the student's hands were reportedly tied behind his back with a rope.