A 17-year-old student, Abhishek, was stabbed in the head while attempting to intervene in a scuffle involving his teacher in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, according to police reports on Tuesday, January 23. He has been hospitalised at AIIMS, as per a report by PTI.



According to police reports, a coaching centre for students in classes I-XII in Sangam Vihar, run by A D Mahesh, was frequently disturbed by a man named Shishpal (25) and a juvenile who would make noise in front of the centre.



On Monday, they continued this behaviour, verbally abusing passersby and causing a disturbance. When the centre's teacher, Mahesh, tried to intervene, Shishpal began to physically fight with him. The students of the centre intervened to protect their teacher, but Shishpal's younger brother arrived at the scene with a knife and handed it to Shishpal, who proceeded to repeatedly stab one of the students, Abhishek, in the head.



After being stabbed, the victim, Abhishek, lost consciousness and was transported to Majidia Hospital, from which he was then referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. The attackers, Shishpal and his brother, then retreated to their home and began throwing bricks from their rooftop, but no one was injured. The police quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended the brothers.



A case has been filed at Sangam Vihar police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The statement of the teacher, Mahesh, has been taken and the investigation is ongoing.