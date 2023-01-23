In an award ceremony today, January 23, the President Droupadi Murmu will confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 to 11 selected students. The award ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan. Following this, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on January 24, 2023, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The awards were conferred upon children of 5-18 years of age groups. Moreover these awards are given to selected students for their excellence in six categories — art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports. Having said that, this year, four students are being awarded in the art and culture category, one for bravery, two for innovation, one for social service and three children have been selected for sports category.

What are the awardees being felicitated with? Each awardee will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs one lakh and a certificate. Meanwhile, a nationwide painting competition will be held in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is observed as Parakram Diwas today, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.