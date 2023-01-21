The Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar’s Xpressions Steering Committee (X-Stec), in collaboration with the Student Executive Council, inaugurated Xpressions, the flagship management and cultural fest of the institute on January 13, 2023.

Three days of the event witnessed multiple activities organised by different associations of the college. The first day started with the inaugural ceremony at the auditorium. The business events for the day consisted of Model United Nations by the speak-up committee. MAXIM, the marketing association of XIM, Bhubaneswar, organised Maxim Mela and X-SYS, the systems association, organised a gaming event, Xigabytes. Other online business events such as Inquizzitive, Maven and Trade Wars were organised by various college committees.

The stage events for the day included Rap It Up, a rap music battle; Aaghaz, a display of nukkad natak and Decibelz. A range of campus events were organised by the committees such as Flight of Fancy, Lensation, Zorbing, Bungee Basketball and Rifle Shooting. X-Enable was an event organised by the Social Responsibility Cell (SRC) for specially-abled kids.

The day ended with a show-stealing performance by the famous stand-up comedian Karunesh Talwar. The second day also started with business events organised by the various college committees and included numerous cultural events. The day's business events included Model United Nations. X-SYS organised Xigabytes and X-FIN, the finance association, organised FinBid, a bidding session to test the strategic acumen of the participants. Constrat, the consulting and strategy association of the college, organised Xhillerate. Online business event Inquizzitive was also organised.

The last day's business events included Model United Nations followed by Pitch It Abroad, an event organised by the International Relation committee. MAXIM had organised the Maxim Mela. Xigabytes was organised by X-Sys. The X-Stec had organised its flagship event, Jack Of All Trades.