The India Wide Parents Association sent a letter to the Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan on January 20, raising concerns about the violation of the right to equality for CBSE Board Exam students in 2022. The letter alleged that the CBSE students have been denied the right to equality by the Board, which changed the Theory Marks Criterion to 30:70.

The CBSE announced in July 2021 that the academic year would be divided into two terms, and the weighting of theory marks between the two terms would be determined after the exams, based on whether they were held online or in person. The announcement stated that if both exams were held in person and not online, the marks for Term 1 and Term 2 should be distributed equally.

However, the India Wide Parents Association claims that the marks were instead divided with 30% weightage given to theory marks in the Term 1 examination and 70% weightage given to theory marks in the Term 2 examination, even though both term 1 and term 2 examinations were held in person and not online.

The letter stated, "...there were many students who had performed well in Term 1 (and not as good in Term 2 exams). So, for performing WELL in Term 1, students were punished (harmed) by CBSE’s 30:70 deviation in the policy." The letter further added, ". The right to equality, of students who had done well in Term 1, was violated...We then suggest, how the victims can be given relief, without cutting marks from students who benefitted from 30:70."