Birla Global University (BGU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys Springboard on January 20, 2023. Prof BK Das, Registrar, Birla Global University advised the students to use this platform for enhancing their digital and technical skills.

The documents were exchanged between Prof PP Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University and Girija Nanda, Senior Principal Consultant - Learning, Infosys. Prof PP Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, in his address said that the students should take the maximum benefit from this MoU.

Meanwhile, Girija Nanda, Senior Principal Consultant - Learning, Infosys gave a brief overview of the use of this platform. He explained how the courses offered on this platform will help in facilitating their preparedness for emerging jobs and career opportunities. All the deans, faculty members and students attended the programme.

Job placements in the university so far

Amid the pandemic gloom, Birla Global University successfully placed students with an average CTC of Rs 8.45 lakh, the highest being Rs 22 lakh. Most of the students were placed in top-notch corporations like Tata Group, Godrej Group, ITC, SBI, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Adfactors Public Relations and so on. The highlight of the placement was that students bagged overseas jobs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.