The textbooks of the new engineering syllabus introduced by Anna University will soon be available in the Tamil language.



University's Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology has already started the work of translating English engineering books into Tamil, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



As part of the first phase, the centre has completed the translation of eight books of first-year undergraduate (UG) engineering courses and 11 books of first-year diploma courses. It will soon start the work of translating second-year engineering books.



This time, the translation work will be carried out on a bigger scale. As many as 42 books of second-year undergraduate (UG) engineering programme and 46 books of second-year diploma courses will be translated.



Translators and reviewers appointed



A team of 176 translators and reviewers have been identified by the university to work on the translation project. To ensure that the translation work is appropriate and proper, a one-day orientation programme for the translators and reviewers was organised jointly by Anna University and AICTE on Friday, January 20. "We have plans to complete the second phase translation work within two months," said Director, Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology, and coordinator of the project, P Umamaheswari.



The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Technical Book Writing in regional language scheme has given the project of translating technical books in Tamil for BE, BTech and Diploma courses to the Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology of Anna University, said varsity officials. "The AICTE will provide rupees one crore fund to Anna University for the translation project," said a varsity official.



Where can one find the translated content?



The translated content will be available in the Anna University library in physical and digital format, and also on an open portal. Any student interested to learn about their engineering course subject in regional language for better understanding can easily access the content.



IT Minister Mano Thangaraj was the chief guest of the training programme. He highlighted how the availability of engineering books in Tamil will immensely benefit the students, especially those coming from rural areas. Vice-Chancellor of the university, R Velraj, inaugurated the training programme.