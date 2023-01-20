Ernakulam Government Law College found itself in the eye of a storm after a student allegedly misbehaved with actor Aparna Balamurali who had arrived at the institution as the chief guest of a function organised by the college union. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with comments pouring in condemning the action. Taking cognisance of the gravity of the incident, Law College Principal Bindu Nambiar issued a show-cause notice to the said student.

According to her, even though the actor has not filed a formal complaint, the college decided to take action since what the student did was very deplorable, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. "Such a thing shouldn't happen," she added. The college union as well expressed its regret and anguish that such an incident took place on campus.

The actor was invited as the chief guest to inaugurate the college union. The college union office-bearers took to Instagram to express their regret over the incident. "We had immediately intervened when the student began to cross the limits and had also expressed our deep regret to the actor," said the union members.

What happened at the function?

According to a student, the actor had arrived at the function along with actor Vineeth Srinivasan and the cast of her new movie, Thankam. "It was a promotion-cum-inauguration of the college union function," said the student. He said all the students in the college are aghast that such an incident happened on campus. According to him, the actor was sitting on the dais along with other dignitaries.

"The student, who is a senior, is a huge fan of the actor and got on the stage to greet her. However, when she extended her hand for a handshake, the student tried to put his arm around her shoulder to take a selfie. But the actor dodged and called him out saying 'Isn't this a law college?'," informed the student.