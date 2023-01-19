Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, January 18 said the state government is coming up with an online platform to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.

"We are coming up with an interactive online platform in February to help students prepare for all competitive examinations. It will provide all information to students free of cost," the CM said during an interaction with students from across the state. The interaction was organised by a team of youngsters led by BJP Yuva Morcha leader Anil Shetty, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The online platform will be similar to private websites that enrol students by taking money to provide information, the CM said, adding, "It will have all information, including question banks required to prepare for competitive examinations."

Emphasis on digital learning

Bommai said the government is emphasising digital learning and digital training and is taking measures to develop government schools. He advised students to use mobile phones and social networking applications judiciously and only when needed, as overuse is taking its toll on them.

Students should focus on developing their thinking and on their studies, he said. "This is a time to learn and enjoy. Do not even think about getting into college-level politics. That will spoil your golden age," the CM advised, responding to a question on elections in educational institutions.

The CM took several questions from students and gave them suggestions on staying positive and focusing on their studies, as well as shared his experiences of his college days.