National Testing Agency (NTA) announced revised schedule for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2023 Session I on Wednesday, January 18. As per this new schedule, the exams will continue till February 1 as against the old schedule which stated that the exam will end by January 31, as mentioned in a report by Hindhustan Times.

Adittionally, as per the new exam dates, there will be no exam on February 27 and on February 28, there will be only one shift (Shift 2). The February 28 exam will be for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

Here are the revised dates of the exam

Both morning and afternoon shifts: January 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 and February 1 (Paper 1, BE/BTech)



Only afternoon shift: January 28 (Paper 2, BArch/BPlanning)

Moreover, NTA has also issued exam city information slip for the entrance test. Candidates who applied for the exam can now head to the website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, to check the exam city. Simultaneously, NTA shall publish admit cards for candidates soon as the test is scheduled to begin on January 24.

JEE Main exam has two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for admission into BE/BTech courses, Paper 2 is for admission into BArch and BPlanning courses. Further, those candidates who clear this JEE Mains exam will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam.