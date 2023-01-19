The valedictory ceremony of Ad-Meliora, the annual fiesta of DAV Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was held on January 18, 2023. The event started with the presentation of the Annual Report by Principal Ipsita Das.

The welcome address was rendered by Chairman SMC Bijay Kumar Patnaik. “Success is the amalgamation of IQ, labour and luck and students can labour hard to have a promising future,” emphasised chief guest Arun Bothra, Additional DGP, CID-Crime Branch, Odisha in his address.

The annual magazine Tattvamasi was released by the guests. The achievers in different fields and the teachers were accoladed for their accomplishments and academic excellence.

Chairman of DAV Public Schools, Regional Director Dr KC Satapathy, Former Odisha DGP Sanjeev Marik, Accountant General VS Jadon, Labour Commissioner, N Thirumala Naik, CEO, ORMAS Dr Satyajit Nayak, Director, ST, Odisha Poonam T Guhaa, Suresh Chandra Mantry, School Manager Dr DN Mishra and principals of sister concerned schools were present for the occasion.

Odissi dancer Rupantar showcased the journey of the institution to the audience. Similarly “Yogabartan” and “Hockey Hai Dil Mera” depicted the benefits of yoga and the craze for hockey. The ceremony ended with an expression of gratitude by the school cabinet.

