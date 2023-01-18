On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar asked the West Bengal administration to improve the standard of instruction in the state's primary and secondary schools and to promote the teaching of regional languages. Speaking at a news conference on the Narendra Modi administration's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Sarkar said that if regional languages are used as the primary language of instruction, many students will be better able to understand the subject.

Subhas Sarkar said, "The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 underscores the need to deliver lessons in mother tongue or regional languages thus, helping students get a better command over a subject. We (the Centre) believe in improving the education scenario in West Bengal and are ready to extend our cooperation in whichever way possible. There should not be any narrative to sow disputes over this issue," stated a report by PTI.

The union minister, on the formation of an expert committee by the state government to examine the NEP 2020 in a local context, said, "Going by our past correspondences with the West Bengal government, I don't think they are averse to rolling out the same. We have to act in tandem on this issue. If the state forms a panel for guidance, to work out its priorities, there is nothing wrong with it, he underlined. Let's keep one thing in mind, our state should not lag behind when the NEP 2020 comes into force elsewhere in the country."

Speaking of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, he stated that the union education ministry had sent a letter to the school education department on January 4 asking for the participation of state-run or state-aided schools in an exercise that would be carried out to reduce the anxiety and stress of the students. According to officials, arrangements are being made for PM Modi to speak to students of 31 schools in West Bengal via live stream about reducing stress and exam anxiety. Students from all over the state will attend the session. "We are positive about a favourable response. There is no such state versus Centre divide here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and it will be streamed live across the country," he said.

Every year, during Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students who will be taking their Board exams. The interactive programme's first edition took place in 2018.