Students from the Student Federation of India (SFI) at Presidency University are protesting on campus, demanding the immediate holding of student union elections, which have not been conducted for the past three years. The protest began on January 17th with around 20 students sitting in at the portico and will continue indefinitely until the university provides concrete assurances for holding the elections, according to a PTI report.



Giving more details, the General Secretary of SFI, Presidency University unit Rishav Saha on Wednesday said, "Years had passed since the elections were held in 2019 when SFI was elected. The fresh election process has not started yet. The university authorities are silent about when the process will start. We demand a written assurance from any top official on the issue." Further, he said the student body was also demanding immediate elections in other higher education institutions where TMCP, the student wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, are occupying union rooms.



Moreover, he alleged that the TMCP is involved in various extortion activities and threatening students who support other organisations. Meanwhile, a university official said that the dean of students has been holding talks with agitating students about their demands. Additionally, Education Minister Bratya Basu recently told PTI that the government was in favour of holding student union polls in colleges and universities at the earliest, but the time will be decided after consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Other demands of the SFI include holding the Presidency University Convocation at the earliest as the convocation of the university did not take place after 2018.