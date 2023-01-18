Around 10,000 to 15,000 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) have allegedly not received their admit cards for the FMG exam (FMGE) set for January 20, 2023. Despite claims that the missing cards were due to "missing documents," FMGs have denied this and have congregated outside the National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office.



"If some documents are missing then they can FMGs to appear for the exam and documents can be verified after that. It is a gross injustice to students who have been preparing for so long and had to pay an expensive exam fee and then to not allow them to write the exam," said Dr Jaswant, Founder of DPGI, a coaching institute for FMGE.



Many doctors stated that they have been writing the exam for the past few years and uploading the same documents. In a video shared with EdexLive, Dr Aditya said they haven't withheld the admit cards earlier due to the documents. "They are either saying that the documents are not right or the images are blurred etc. They are also threatening us that they will withhold our results," he added while stating that they have been preparing for the exam for the last six months.



The December 2022 FMGE was earlier rescheduled by the NBEMS. According to a notice issued by the regulating authority on November 15, the exam will be held on January 20, 2023. "Deficiency related to documents uploaded (Proof of possessing Primary Medical Qualification, attestation of Primary Medical Qualification certificate by Indian Embassy concerned/apostille, Eligibility Certificate/Admission Letter, Identity Proof of Citizenship etc) can now be rectified by 15th December 2022," the notice had said.



Several aspirants took to Twitter as well and demanded early redressal of their issues. "Approximately 10,000 FMG students have not received the admit card.Because of the negligence of the government and NMC.What about these students?Wake up NMC. FMG students have exam on January 20," said Dr Jitendra Singh on Twitter.