A 22-year-old MBA student was apprehended by Mumbai Police for hacking the social media accounts of a female medical student and sharing pictures with her family members, according to an official statement on Wednesday, January 18. The arrest occurred late Tuesday night in Daund, Pune district, as reported by PTI.



Giving further information, Senior Inspector Jitendra Pawar of Bhoiwada police station stated, "The accused was nabbed after the victim, who is a medical student in a college attached to the KEM hospital, lodged a complaint. The incident came to light after the victim realised that someone had hacked her e-mail account, Instagram and Google password and sent her pictures clicked with her boyfriend to her family members."



Providing more insight into the investigation, he said the police discovered that the accused's girlfriend was studying with the victim. The former had objections to the victim bringing her boyfriend to their college. Additionally, she repeatedly asked the victim to meet her boyfriend outside of college. As the victim did not comply, the accused's girlfriend devised a plan to teach her a lesson, he added.



According to the plan, the accused hacked the victim's social media profiles and forwarded her photos with her boyfriend to her parents, said Pawar, further mentioning that police initiated an investigation after receiving the complaint. Offering further information, the official stated, "With the help of technical inputs, police nabbed the accused from his residence. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354-D (stalking) and other sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act." An investigation is currently ongoing, he added.