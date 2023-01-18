The schedule for the first round of counselling for Karnataka PGCET (Postgraduate Common Entrance Test) 2023 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The date sheet is available for download on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

“For admission to MBA/MCA/ME MTech/ MArch courses, government has issued the seat matrix and the same has been published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates. First round seat allotment will be conducted as per the following schedule,” reads an official notification from KEA.

The seat matrix and fee structure for all the courses are scheduled to be released today, January 18 after 6 pm. Open entry of the registered candidates for the first round begins tomorrow, January 19, from 11 am onwards, and will end on January 23 at 11 am. The mock seat allotment results will also be released on January 23 after 6 pm.

Candidates will then be allowed to make changes to their option entry from 8 pm on January 23 till 11 am on January 25. The results of the first round of seat allotment will be declared after 6 pm on January 25. Students who have been allotted seats can take time for exercising choices till 11.59 pm on January 26. The time frame to pay the admission fee for these candidates is January 27-30. January 31 is the last date to report to the allotted college.