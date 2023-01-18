The sample question papers for Class X and XII board examinations have been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (JAC). The papers have been uploaded on the official website, as per a report by The Indian Express. Candidates who were waiting for them can now check them.

Here are the steps to download the sample question papers:

1) Visit the official website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) On the home page select the downloads option

3) Under the heading 'Model question paper' select the examination you are appearing for

4) Question paper will appear

5) Download for future reference

Sample papers have been released by the board to help students prepare for the final board examination for the year 2023. Model papers will give a gist to the students about the type and number of questions, division of marks per question and availability of choices in the actual exam.