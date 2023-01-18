Image is for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2023 online registration widow for open round counselling closes today, January 18. Candidates who wish to apply have to register before 5 pm today.

The exam is regulated by AIIMS Delhi. To register, students can visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Find the Academic Courses tab and select the course

3. Complete the registration process

4. Log in and click on the Register for Open Round of Seat Allocation link

5. Fill in the details and pay the application fee

6. Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form

Candidates must note that they have to lock the choices filled during INI CET counselling. Based on the filled choices and rank secured in the exam, seats will be allotted. The exercising of choices against the open round seat allocation will also conclude today.

The result of the open round will be declared on January 27. This round is meant for students applying to PG courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).