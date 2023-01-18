The Haryana Police and IIM-Rohtak (Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak) sign a Memorandum of Association (MoA) to develop managerial skills among its officers. As per a Haryana police statement, "A Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed by Sandeep Khirwar, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Haryana, on behalf of the Haryana Police, and Dr Shivendra Kumar Pandey, Dean (Research and Executive Education), IIM Rohtak," as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Agrawal said, "We need to work for a change in the present changing scenario of technological advancement. Today, an agreement is being exchanged with a prestigious institute like IIM Rohtak. This will see a change in the times to come and policing can be done more professionally," he added.

According to the MoA, IIM Rohtak and Haryana Police propose to jointly develop a curriculum and conduct a Post Graduate Diploma in Management for 'Group A' officers including IPS and DSP rank officers of the state police force. Simultaneously, both organisations propose to conduct an Executive Certificate Programme in data analytics specially designed for police applications, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the agreement will also explore ways to create synergy between police work and citizen expectations. The government will nominate police officers for participation in the course. Moreover, the MoA would be effective for five years.

The statement released said, "The main purpose of MoA is to set up an institutional mechanism for knowledge-sharing between the Police officers and the faculty and students of IIM-Rohtak, to help state police in capacity-building and skill development and to facilitate the exchange of faculty and research persons for academic and research purposes on an honorary or consulting basis."