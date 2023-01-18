Image is for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The first seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 Counselling has been released today, January 18, by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates can check the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Here are the steps to check:

1. Open the official website

2. Login using your mobile number and password

3. The list will be displayed

4. Check the result and download the list

OR

1. Open the official website

2. Scroll down to the Notifications section

3. Click on the first seat allotment result link

4. The list will open in a separate window

5. View/download as required

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have the option to either freeze, float or withdraw their seat from the counselling process. If the candidate is satisfied with the allocated seats, they can choose to freeze the seat. On the other hand, if candidates are not satisfied, they can choose the float option if they wish to participate in further rounds of counselling or choose to exit the counselling process.

Candidates who make use of the free and float options will be required to pay a non-refundable confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 before the deadline. The last date for admission is January 22. The second round of seat allotment results will be declared on January 27.