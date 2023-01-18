The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards and the roll numbers for the Class X and XII Board Exam 2023 soon. They are expected to be out any time today, January 18.

Candidates and schools can visit the official websites cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in for the admit cards and roll numbers. According to the CBSE notification, the admit card and roll number would be released in the last week of January.

Once the link is active on the website, schools can share the details with the students. Once students collect their admit cards, they must ensure that the signature of the school head is on them. Candidates carrying admit cards without the signature of the school heads will not be allowed to appear in the board exam.

Private candidates, who are not registered with a school, can also download their admit card from the website. They will need to take a fresh printout of it and carry it to the exam centre.

CBSE has already released the date sheet for the Class X and XII Board Exam 2023. As per the official schedule, the exam begins on February 15 for both classes. It will end on April 5 for Class XII, while for Class X, it ends on March 21.