The department of tribal welfare has requested that teachers should give special coaching to students who perform poorly in revision tests given for Classes X, XII, and XII. In a communication sent to the schools by the department's director, it was also stated that teachers would be suspended if students perform poorly in their subjects when compared to the last year.

In the department's eight Ekalvya Model Residential Schools and 320 Government Tribal Residential Schools, there are more than 30,000 students enrolled. After the pass percentage in the public examination was lower than those at government schools, the department faced harsh criticism, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In a letter to the headmasters of the schools, the tribal welfare director recommended grouping students who were performing poorly and providing them with extra coaching to help them pass their exams. "The teachers should approach the parents or guardians of these students ahead of conducting special coaching for them. They should be asked to ensure that the students come for these classes. Teachers who show good results will be awarded by the minister," said the letter. Teachers should also make sure that students in Classes X and XII are informed and aware of the need for entrance exams held to join higher education institutions and be provided with the necessary support. Until they enroll in higher education institutions the following academic year, students should be followed up with, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

"Awareness should be created about NEET, CLAT, JEE and details of the students applying for these entrance examinations should be sent to the directorate. Moreover, more students from the tribal welfare schools should be encouraged to join medical courses under the 7.5 per cent seats provided for government school students," added the letter.