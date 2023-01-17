A student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ranchi was found dead, hanging in a hostel on Tuesday, January 17. The death is being investigated as a murder, as the student's hands were reportedly tied behind his back with a rope. The deceased has been identified as Shivam Pandey, a resident of Varanasi, according to a report by PTI.



According to the report, Pandey's room was located on the fifth floor of the hostel, in the Nagdi police station area of Ranchi. Upon receiving news of the incident, police arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which has been sent to RIMS for an autopsy.



The police have not yet commented on the matter and have notified Pandey's family members. An investigation into both suicide and murder is underway, and no suicide note has been found at this time.



Students living in rooms near the victim's room are being interviewed and their mobile phones and notebooks are being examined. A forensic team has been called to assist with the investigation. The police have stated that they will not have a clear understanding of the situation until the post-mortem report is released, as reported by PTI.