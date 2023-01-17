The first-ever engineering college in Meghalaya was inaugurated on Monday, January 16, 2022, by Chief Minister of the state Conrad K Sangma. The college is located in Shillong and is named Shillong Government College of Engineering. The project was taken by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and the college was constructed at a cost of Rs 26 crore. The area of the college land is about 7.8 acres and the college land is within the campus of Shillong Polytechnic at Mawlai Kynton Massar in East Khasi Hills district, stated a report by IANS.



The college is set to have three technical streams such as civil, electrical and mining, and an intake capacity of up to 30 students for each branch. On the occasion of the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that for the past five years, the state government's focus has been on the youth and the government, with that in mind, has initiated a slew of programmes benefitting the youth of the state.



Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has surveyed and interacted with over 90,000 youngsters in the state and has come up with a roadmap to channelise the potential of youth. He also added that programmes related to entrepreneurship, music and sports being initiated by the government have been drawn from such studies, stated a report in IANS.