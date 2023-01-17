About three youths have been detained after an altercation broke out and shots were fired between two student groups in a college located in Meerut. The incident occurred two days after a previous student of the college was reportedly attacked, allegedly by a current student leader. There were no reported injuries from the gunfire, but the incident caused fear in the surrounding community, according to IANS.



Giving more details, Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Arvind Chaurasia said, "We have detained three youths, and a search is on to nab others involved in the firing. Two outsiders were cornered by college students and were being thrashed. We took the outsiders into our custody." Moreover, as per reports, two days ago, former Meerut College student Pushpender Singh was allegedly beaten by a current student leader, Vijit Talyan, in the Begum Bagh locality. Pushpender Singh has been admitted to a hospital with injuries. The clash was in retaliation to the incident.



Further, the CO said, "A student, Priyanshu Singh, who was part of Talyan's group was targeted during the attack but he had locked himself in a room. Preliminary investigation revealed that it is a fight between two student groups."



The police have filed an FIR against unidentified individuals for charges of rioting and illegal use of firearms as they work to identify them. The identities of the three individuals who were detained have not yet been released by the police. According to a report by IANS, a witness, Talyan, reported that 5 shots were fired when a group of 10-15 outsiders allegedly attacked students at the college.