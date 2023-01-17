Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced on Sunday, January 15, that the Telangana government had approved the transfers and promotions of teachers employed by government and local body schools.

The minister declared that the long-delayed transfers of government teachers would soon be completed. She said in a statement, following a meeting with the teachers' unions, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and higher officials of the education department, that a schedule for the transfers and promotions would be made public in the next few days, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She added that teachers employed by Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and model schools will also be transferred after the transfers of headmasters happens first, which will be followed by teacher promotions for 9,266 posts.

The government has decided that all transfers and promotions will take effect in April in order to prevent any interruptions to students' academics, especially for those preparing for the SSC public examination. Through a web-based counselling system, the entire process will be conducted in a transparent manner. The teachers' unions expressed their happiness with the government's decision, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The minister has also urged the teachers' unions to work together to ensure that transfers and promotions are completed in a seamless manner.