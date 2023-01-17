Today, January 17, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced that the result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session will be announced tomorrow, i.e. January 18, 2023. As per the official notification, the result will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu . Here are steps to check the results:



1) Visit the official website — icsi.edu

2) Select the results tab

3) Click on the result link for ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023’

4) Login with the required credentials

5) Results and scorecard will appear on the screen

6) Download for future reference

The January session of CSEET exams were held on January 7 and 9, and the results will be released on January 18. Students can download their e-result-cum-mark statement, which includes subject-wise marks breakdown, from the Institute's website once the results are announced.

According to a report by The Indian Express, 68.1% of students passed the CSEET July 2022 exams, which were conducted online through remote proctoring on July 9 of last year.