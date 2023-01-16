A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan. The 17-year-old male student was preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Mains exam, the police said on Monday, January 16. Giving more details, the police said the incident took place in Kota's Mahaveer Nagar police station area on January 15, Sunday evening, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to the information received by the police, the teenager prior to committing suicide was not attending classes for around a month. In this regard, Sub Inspector Awadhesh Singh said, "The deceased boy was a year dropper in JEE Mains and had not been attending coaching classes for around a month."

On Sunday evening when the boy did not open the door of his room, the caretaker of the hostel informed the police. "Police rushed to the spot and broke the door open and found the boy hanging to the ceiling fan," Singh added.

What could be the reason for this extreme step? Singh said the reason behind this is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from his room. "The body was placed in the mortuary of New Medical College Hospital for postmortem to be conducted after arrival of his family members," he added.

Kota has been known for being the hub of coaching centres preparing students for engineering and medical entrance examinations. However, in 2022, it is reported that at least 15 students died by committing suicide, as stated in a report by PTI.