Abbhinav Bhardwaj, a representative of the All India Student's Union (AISU), met with Pooja Kapil Mishra, Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, on January 16th and submitted a memorandum requesting the Education Ministry to address important demands of JEE aspirants that impact the careers of a large number of students.



Taking this to Twitter, the AISU said, "Today one of our representative @AdvaitAbhinav submitted memorandum to @poojakapilmisra Ji regarding JEE main postponement, 75% eligibility criteria & compensatory attempt in JEE Advanced 2023 for 2021 passout. #JEEMain2023inApril #iitfor21 #JEEAfterBoards"



Recently on January 10, the Bombay High Court gave its order stating, "Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don't seem to exist. It wouldn't be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan-India exam," said the bench, according to a tweet by LiveLaw.



And to note, the JEE Main 2023 Session I is scheduled to be held from January 24 to 31, while the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.



However, the memo pointed out several points which include:



1. Providing a similar compensatory attempt of JEE (Advanced) 2023 to those students who passed out class 12th in 2021 and didn’t appear in JEE (Advanced) twice ever since passing class 12th



2. Removing 75% criteria for admission in IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs least for those students who passed out class 12th in 2022 or 2021 and



3. Postponing JEE mains 2023 January attempt to April