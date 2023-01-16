One of Delhi University's most famous colleges, Hansraj College, in Malka Ganj, has stopped providing non-vegetarian meals to the students in the hostel mess. The decision was made with the beginning of offline classes for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated by the college administration which gave information in this regard, as reported by a report by IANS.

Additionally, the college agreed that students were not informed in advance about the changes in the menu that were made at the hostel and claimed that a discussion should have taken place. The administration also added that no student had filed a complaint regarding the lack of non-vegetarian cuisine. It is not clear when and on whose orders non-veg food was banned.

The management was informed that owing to the pandemic, non-vegetarian food was thereafter banned from being provided in the hostels and was never offered in the college canteen as well. A few people associated with the university claimed that throughout the pandemic and after the lockdown was lifted, students were observed skipping non-vegetarian food for a long period of time.

It may be recalled that for admission to undergraduate courses, the college's merit list reaches 99% as reported by IANS.