Published: 16th January 2023
Hansraj College: No non-vegetarian food will be served at this Delhi University college
The college accepted that students were not given prior information about the changes made to the hostel's menu
One of Delhi University's most famous colleges, Hansraj College, in Malka Ganj, has stopped providing non-vegetarian meals to the students in the hostel mess. The decision was made with the beginning of offline classes for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated by the college administration which gave information in this regard, as reported by a report by IANS.
Additionally, the college agreed that students were not informed in advance about the changes in the menu that were made at the hostel and claimed that a discussion should have taken place. The administration also added that no student had filed a complaint regarding the lack of non-vegetarian cuisine. It is not clear when and on whose orders non-veg food was banned.
The management was informed that owing to the pandemic, non-vegetarian food was thereafter banned from being provided in the hostels and was never offered in the college canteen as well. A few people associated with the university claimed that throughout the pandemic and after the lockdown was lifted, students were observed skipping non-vegetarian food for a long period of time.
It may be recalled that for admission to undergraduate courses, the college's merit list reaches 99% as reported by IANS.