Renowned actor from Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan, has publicly backed the demands of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination candidates for a compensatory attempt at the exam.

On Friday, January 13, the actor took to Twitter to express his support, stating that he met with some of the aspirants and their future appears "perilously bleak" due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students have been advocating for an additional attempt, asserting that their exam preparation was hindered by the pandemic over the last couple of years, resulting in the exhaustion of their final attempts. They have filed petitions in the Supreme Court and submitted representations detailing their concerns and requesting an extra attempt. A Parliamentary Standing Committee, established to assess the impact of the pandemic, has also recommended an additional attempt for the students. Recently, the Supreme Court has urged authorities to take a "lenient" approach towards the students' demands.

Speaking out in support of the students, Hassan, who is also the founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, tweeted, "A long-standing demand to the GOI, seeking relaxation in age, among other practicalities, needs to reach a viable solution to ensure that they are gifted the future they truly merit."

Over 125 Members of Parliament have written to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, advocating for an additional attempt for the UPSC civil services examination aspirants in 2023. As the Cabinet Minister of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the decision to grant the extra attempt rests with him.

Protests were held in December at Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi last year, where protestors were reportedly lathi-charged and detained by the police. Additionally, hashtag campaigns on Twitter have been trending in recent months as students continue to push for an extra attempt. The students are now planning to file a fresh petition in the Supreme Court to further their demands.