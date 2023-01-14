The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released Group-I preliminary examination results on Friday, January 13. According to TSPSC, 25,050 candidates provisionally qualified for the written (Main) examination (conventional type). As per a release from the commission, the Main examination will be held in June and its pattern will be displayed on the TSPSC website on January 18. Also, it may be recalled that the Telangana High Court permitted the TSPSC to release the preliminary results a couple of days ago, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Moreover, the preliminary test (objective type) was conducted on October 16, 2022, in 33 districts across the state to fill 503 vacant Group-1 posts in various departments. And the number of qualified candidates for the Main examination is 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone, duly following the rule of reservation for the community, the TSPSC said.

What is this horizontal reservation?

No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for gender EWS, PH and sports categories, introduced for the first time in the state. Further, in compliance with the interim orders of the high court, the commission has followed the women's reservation horizontally.

If two or more candidates secure equal marks in the preliminary test, the order of merit of such candidates was considered on the basis of their local status. If the marks and local status of two or more candidates were equal, then the date of birth of the candidates was taken for ranking, that is, the elder candidate was given a higher rank, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.