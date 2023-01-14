The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to establish an off-campus in Hubballi, Karnataka. The state government had been discussing the establishment of this campus with NFSU, as reported by TNIE.

The Home Minister of Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra, recently spent a three-day visit in Gujarat to hold talks with senior officials from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) regarding the establishment of an off-campus in Hubbali, Karnataka.

This follows a letter sent by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, in May to the Ministry of Home Affairs proposing the creation of the NFSU campus. Following the letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the government of Karnataka indicating their in-principal approval for the off-campus.

“Hence, it is requested that the Government of Karnataka may initiate further action in this regard. The government may invite the officers concerned from the NFSU to finalise the total land requirement and the land transfer protocols at the earliest, in order for NFSU to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report to the Ministry,” the letter stated.