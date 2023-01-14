The Indian Institute of Technology (ITT), Guwahati has released FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) for JEE Advanced 2023. Also, the list of FAQs has been released with answers for IIT JEE. Candidates who are interested to check and do so by visiting the official website.

The FAQs clarify eligibility doubts and issues related to reservation category certificates. It also answers questions on documents and admission.

Here are steps to check the FAQs:

1. Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs available

3. A new page will appear

4. Candidates can now check the questions and answers

6. Download for future reference

Further, the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts by IIT Guwahati. While Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The registration process will begin on April 30, 2023, and May 5, 2023, is the deadline for submitting a JEE Advanced 2023 application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.