A group of three students from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) of the Hindi journalism batch alleged that they were bullied by their classmates and called "Maoists" for asking questions about Dalits and Adivasis. In a letter to Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General of the Institute, the students claimed that the class teacher deliberately favoured a particular cohort of students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"Some students showed us offensive signs and despite focusing on the education, teachers are trying to disrupt the environment of the class," wrote students in their letter. Talking to The New Indian Express, a student said that their friends' journal was not accepted by one of the editors of the group because that was 'anti-institute'.

"When we asked them about this, the students bullied us and passed offensive remarks against us," added the student. According to a student, the college formed a disciplinary committee comprising four members to resolve the issue, however, the meeting was inconclusive, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Scraping all these allegations, a senior official of the institute said that this is mere propaganda by a set of students. "Connecting a normal argument in presentation class with 'Maoism' and 'Dalit' rights is the exaggeration of that incident," said the senior official. "We will look into that matter and will soon resolve it," he added.