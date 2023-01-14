The Haryana government on Friday, January 13, extended the winter holidays in all schools in the state till January 21 in view of prevailing cold weather conditions. As per a notice issued by Haryana's Directorate of School Education, all government and private schools will remain closed till January 21 since the winter holidays have been extended.



The schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16, will now reopen on January 23. The notice, however, said that classes will continue to be held for Class X and XII students who have to appear for their Board examinations.

As per reports online, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of cold waves and dense fog in parts of North India. Moreover, Chandigarh has also extended holidays till January 21. As per the official order, all government and private schools in the state, including those in Panchkula, will remain closed till January 21 and reopen on January 23 (Monday), as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.