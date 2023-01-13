A junior resident doctor from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences died by suicide, informed police officials on Friday, January 13. The student, identified as Amit Nayak, was found dead in his room in Sector 14 of the Indiranagar area of Lucknow. According to DCP North Qasim Abdi, Nayak's fellow doctor colleagues broke open the door after receiving no response from him.

"After receiving no response from Nayak's room, his fellow doctor colleagues broke the door and retrieved his body," DCP North Qasim Abdi said.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the case appears to be a case of suicide. The case is being further investigated," he added. The body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This is the second instance of death by suicide by a resident doctor reported this month, following the incident on January 5 where a 24-year-old PG student at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal was found dead in her hostel room at Gandhi Medical College. Police reportedly found a suicide note in which the doctor wrote, "I cannot take that much stress."

In December, a first-year student of DNB Radiology at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi died by suicide at his home in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, in 2022, four deaths by suicide of medical students were reported at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

If you, or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726