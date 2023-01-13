A man trespassed into Vijaya College, Jayanagar, entered the women's toilet and allegedly pushed a girl against the wall and later locked her in. CCTV footage captured him running away from the college premises. Further, the college Principal, Dr R Sudha, confirmed that the incident happened at 8 am on Tuesday, January 10, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the principal said that an FIR was filed at Jayanagar Police Station against the unidentified man. CCTV footage was handed over to the police. According to her, the student entered the washroom and was shocked to see a man inside, she screamed loudly. The man allegedly pushed her back and covered her mouth with his hand and in a state of panic, ran away after locking the girl in the washroom, the principal said.

Hearing the girl scream, other girls ran to unlock the washroom. The 19-year-old girl, a third-semester degree student, is shaken by the encounter, the principal added. Additionally, in an official statement, college authorities said the man appeared to be in his mid-forties and when the staff rushed to catch him, he escaped. They have now taken measures to tighten security on the campus, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Consequently, on Wednesday morning, students staged a protest demanding the installation of CCTVs and beefing up security and the college management agreed to their demand. Meanwhile, commenting on the incident, Dr Sudha said it was an unfortunate incident and they were glad that nothing untoward had happened. No stranger should be allowed to enter college premises, let alone a women’s washroom, she said.