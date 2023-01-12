The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently unveiled draft norms for allowing foreign universities to set up their campuses in India. Though UGC claims that the move is aimed to improve the higher education scenario in the country and to make India a global attractive study destination, however, the academicians and private universities in the state are not at all in favour of the decision, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Academicians have opined that the move will have an adverse impact on the higher education sector of the country. As per the draft, foreign universities will be given autonomy to decide fee structure, admission procedure, appointments and even they can repatriate funds back home and the private universities feel that the foreign universities will take undue advantage of the autonomy provided to them.

"We have to follow UGC nomenclature, but the draft does not provide any clarity as to whether these foreign universities will have to abide by the rules and regulations of UGC like its exam pattern, course structure. It only says that foreign universities will need a nod from UGC to set up their campus in India. Adding to it, the autonomy is provided to them to fix their own fees and there will be no caps on them, like in Indian private universities. In the name of providing foreign degrees, they will definitely charge exorbitant fees from students," said G Thiruvasagam, Cice-Chancellor, AMET University and former president of the Association of Indian Universities.

Tamil Nadu's private universities are demanding a level playing field at par with foreign universities. "The draft regulations say that the foreign universities will be able to repatriate funds to their parent campus. This will certainly create an uneven playing field for Indian higher education institutions as we are required to reinvest the surplus. Instead of improving the standard of education and providing quality infrastructure, many foreign universities will set up campuses in India with the sole intention of repatriating profits," said K Senthil Kumar, a senior administrative official of a private university, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Private universities have also expressed concern over the lack of clarity on reservations for any category on the Indian campuses of foreign universities. Even private universities have to follow the reservation policy for marginalised sections of students and reservation in appointments. Former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, E Balagurusamy, said instead of improving the quality of education of Indian universities, the UGC's move to bring in foreign universities in the country is only going to affect the higher education sector in long run.

"None of the universities in the country are in the top 200 global ranking list. UGC should first focus on improving the quality of our universities rather than providing a red carpet welcome to foreign universities. Neither will we be able to check the practice of Indian students travelling abroad for studies, nor will this move help in improving the quality of education in the country. This will only lead to massive commercialisation of the higher education sector," said E Balagurusamy.