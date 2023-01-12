The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla in Odisha have rusticated two students for allegedly beating up a batchmate in the hostel. Additionally, a fine of Rs 25,000 each was also imposed on the students along with two others for their complicity in the incident. The students are identified as pursuing their eight-semester BTech course at the university, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The four students were identified as Pratyush Ranjan Mohanty, Tushar Dash and Abhijit Samal from the Department of IT and Mrutyunjaya Sahoo from the Department of Physics. While the fine has been imposed on all of them, Mohanty and Dash were rusticated. Further, according to the university's order, the students have been asked to pay the fine by January 20 to the Hostel Development Fund. Failing to do so, they will not be permitted to continue with their semester and their registration will be cancelled.

Moreover, during the time of rustication, Mohanty and Dash are not allowed to enter the hostel and university premises. Further, they need to submit an undertaking by their parents, without fail, at the time of reporting to the university after the punishment period. The notice strictly warned four of them that if they are found involved in any indiscipline activities in future, they will be terminated from the university, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



When did the incident happen?

According to the reports, it was on January 7 that the incident happened in the Pulaha hall of residence. The four students allegedly thrashed another final-year student, Sandeep Singh, over a trivial issue. Sandeep sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSR), Burla. Following this, his father lodged a complaint with the police and the university authorities.

Consequently, a meeting of the disciplinary committee was held on January 9 in which the decision was taken. Earlier in September 2021, as many as 12 students were rusticated from the varsity, including two for a couple of years and 10 others for one year for their involvement in the ragging of a third-year BTech student of the university.

However, later in January 2022, the varsity reduced the punishment of 10 students from one year to six months, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.