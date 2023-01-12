The Kerala state child rights commission recommended that gender-neutral terms like 'teacher' in place of 'sir' and 'ma'am' should be used to respectfully address faculty members in all schools in the state. Commission Chairperson KV Manoj Kumar made the recommendation to the Director of General Education (DGE) on the basis of a petition by one Boban Mattumantha from Palakkad, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A petition by Boban demanded the use of a gender-neutral term to refer to teachers, replacing 'sir' or 'madam'. Further, the DGE informed the commission that it had not given any directions to address teachers according to their gender and opined that 'teacher' was a common and respectful way of addressing faculty members in schools.

Moreover, considering the role of educators in the creation of a modern society and a better world, the Commission observed that no other term than 'sir' or 'ma'am' comes close to the word 'teacher'. Further, it noted that the word 'teacher' would also promote gender equality and strengthen the bond between students and teachers.

Additionally, this move will give pupils a sense of love and protection. The Commission directed the DGE to issue the necessary directions to all schools in the state and to inform it of the action taken within 60 days, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.