The Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has asked writer Prof Purushottam Bilimale to tender an unconditional apology to the Central University of Karnataka for calling it a ‘communal university’. Giving more details, the Registrar of the university, Prof Basavaraj Donur, said that Prof Bilimale has addressed the Central University of Karnataka as a communal university in a press conference which has harmed the reputation of the university, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, explaining what happened at the press conference, the Registrar informed that Prof Bilimale said two of the professors of the central university have taken photographs on the university campus in RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) uniform. But the photographs which Prof Bilimale is talking about were not taken on the campus of the university, Prof Basavaraj Donur said.

On one hand, Prof Bilimale has said that he has no objections if the professors identify with RSS outside the campus as the RSS is not a banned organisation, on the other hand, he accused the university of being communal by making allegations against the professors, said the registrar. Prof Bilimale should have not addressed the university as a communal university as he has spent his whole life in the university, he said.

For this, Prof Donur asked Prof Bilimale to withdraw his statement. Further, he claimed that CUK has earned name and fame in and outside the country because of its teaching methods, syllabus, research works and publications, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.