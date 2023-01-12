In an apparent move to curtail the functioning of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) vice-chancellor-in charge Ciza Thomas, the pro-LDF syndicate of the varsity has constituted a four-member sub-committee to oversee the day-to-day administration of the university. The syndicate which met on Wednesday, January 11, nominated its members PK Biju, A Praveen, I Saju, and G Sanjeev to the sub-committee, reported TNIE.

The syndicate was of the view that, unlike other universities, the powers of the vice-chancellor in the day-to-day administration of the university were “limited” and that the approval of the syndicate was needed in most of the administrative matters.

This warranted the constitution of the syndicate sub-committee, it said. The syndicate’s move is seen as a retaliation to Ciza Thomas seeking an explanation from registrar A Praveen for issuing a notification for appointment to temporary posts in the varsity. The notification was issued reportedly with the syndicate’s backing but without the VC’s concurrence. The Governor had stayed the notification after it was brought to his notice.

Ciza was handpicked by the Governor to replace M S Rajasree, who stepped down from the VC post following a Supreme Court order, reported TNIE. Her appointment to the post had led to prolonged protests in the varsity led by LDF-backed employees’ unions.

The syndicate said it had examined the documents and concluded that the registrar’s notification was issued following the directions of the previous vice-chancellor.

The syndicate also decided to task the Centre for Management Development (CMD) to undertake a study on the workload of employees, including daily wage workers of the varsity. Based on the study report by CMD, fresh staff fixation will be carried out in the university and appointments will be made through government systems, including employment exchange. The syndicate has directed the V-C to bring before its notice all official correspondence between her and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor.